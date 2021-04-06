Derek O'Brien alleges BJP goons attacked TMC candidate Sujata Mondal, calls on EC to take action

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): In the midst of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Arambagh constituency was allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons, according to TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday.

In a letter to Election Commission (EC), O'Brien alleged that Mondal was attacked at Arandi-I booth in Mahallapara. Her personal security officer has suffered injuries on his head and is currently in a critical state, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were mute spectators, he alleged.

"The members/supporters of the BJP have been constantly indulging in election related violence, corrupt practice and manipulation of electorate to an extent that it has terrorised the entire constituency and their conduct is becoming elusive to the idea of fair elections and are directed towards brazen and consistent violation of law," he said.



O'Brien further called on the EC to apprehend the BJP goons and ensure that no corrupt practices take place. He also urged the commission to ensure the safety of TMC workers and members, and see that the polls are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Mondal had earlier accused the BJP of creating chaos in Arambagh amid the ongoing third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on Tuesday. She also accused BJP workers of threatening and misbehaving with women voters in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Mondal said, "At booth no 45 in Batanal, despite pressing the symbol of TMC, the vote is going for the BJP. I believe that I will get the blessings of people. In Arandi, our workers have been beaten up. They (BJP) are thinking that by creating violence they will get the Arambagh seat. They are mistaking. I am the kind of person who does not fear death."

TMC has fielded Sujata Mondal against CPI(M)'s Sakti Mohan Malik and BJP's Madhusudhan Bag in the Arambagh constituency. The interesting fact is Sujata Mondal Khan is the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan. Mondal joined TMC ahead of the state Assembly polls, following which her husband served a divorce notice to her.

