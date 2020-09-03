Derek O'Brien condemns 'no Question Hour' move in monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday condemned the government's move not to allow Question Hour in the Parliament in the Monsoon session.

"You don't allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Qs from MPs and be held accountable. Now you only condescend to allow written Questions/Answers! Stop throwing crumbs. This is #Parliament Not the Gujarat Gymkhana," the TMC MP tweeted.

There will be no question hour and private members' business in both Houses of Parliament in the monsoon session amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to official bulletins by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and is slated to conclude on October 1, without any day off.

According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, in view of the request of the government owing to the prevailing extraordinary situation due to COVID-19, the Speaker has directed that no day be fixed for the transaction of Private Members' Businesses during the session.

Members have been informed that Summons have been issued through the Member's portal or email only.

As per the Rajya Sabha notification, members are informed that the facility of online submission of notices is available on 'e-Notices Portal'. (ANI)

