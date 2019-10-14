TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. File photo/ANI
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. File photo/ANI

Derek O'Brien mocks BJP over claim of 100 TMC MLAs switching sides

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:06 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Monday Mocked the BJP and called it out for making "outlandish claims" like that of 100 TMC MLAs joining BJP.
Quoting a media report, which claimed that the BJP was trying to identify potential winning leaders from its cadre who can win the state elections scheduled to be held in the next two years, Derek said that the party should focus on other important matters other than winning elections in the state.
"This is a testimony that BJP does not even have 294 able workers to be candidates for 2021 Bengal polls. Dilip Ghosh should focus on improving his Bengali and Modi Ji should focus on reviving the economy. BJP make outlandish claims! What happened to their boast of 100+ MLAs joining?" Derek's tweet read.
BJP MP Arjun Singh in March had claimed that as many as 100 TMC MLAs were in touch with the BJP leadership and were planning to jump ships soon.
BJP had recently made massive inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the recently held parliamentary elections.
Its feat reduced TMC to just 22 from the 34 seats it had managed in the 2014 elections, while the Congress was reduced to just two. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:52 IST

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of DK Shivakumar, today

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:51 IST

Mumbai: Woman stabbed to death following verbal altercation, 1 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday allegedly for stabbing a woman to death here following a verbal altercation, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:45 IST

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Haryana today

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): A day after BJP released its manifesto for Haryana ahead of Assembly polls, party president Amit Shah will begin campaigning in the state. The Home Minsiter will address public rallies in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:37 IST

INX media case: Chidambaram to be produced before Delhi court...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will be produced before a Delhi Court in connection with INX media money laundering case on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:31 IST

MP: 4 national-level hockey players killed, 3 others injured in...

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Four national-level hockey players were killed while three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in met with an accident here on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:21 IST

Mau : 7 died, 15 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Seven people died while at least 15 were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:17 IST

Haryana elections: Prime Minister Modi to address rally in Ballabhgarh

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Ballabhgarh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:59 IST

Ancient stories of brotherhood, Manipur civilisation should be...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the ancient stories of brotherhood and civilisation of Manipur should be included in the academic curriculum.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:40 IST

UP: Man dies in road mishap in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A bike-borne man died in a road mishap here on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:23 IST

J-K: Postpaid mobile services to be functional in Valley from...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Postpaid mobile services in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir will be functional from 12 pm today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:10 IST

Mangaluru's Apeksha Kottary enters India Book of Records for...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A post-graduate student from Mangaluru, Apeksha Kottary, has entered the India Book of Records for making the longest gift item, an explosion box, designed on the theme 'Incredible India'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 07:02 IST

Telangana: Two nabbed, 8900 kg of explosives seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Police nabbed two persons and seized 8,900 kg of explosives (376 Boosters) and 165 Non-Electric detonators from their possession.

Read More
iocl