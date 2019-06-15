Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay to represent TMC in Sunday's all-party meet

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien will represent the party at the all-party meeting in the Parliament on Sunday (June 16).

Bandyopadhyay is TMC's Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha and O'Brien is the party's Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha.

The all-party meeting will be convened by the government on June 16, a day before the Parliament's first session after the constitution of the new government at Centre.

After the all-party meet, a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will take place in the Parliament later in the evening to discuss strategies for the upcoming session.

BJP parliamentary party executive committee meeting will also be held in the evening later that day.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Parliament. The Congress mustered only 52 seats, eight more than it had won in 2014 polls.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

On the first two days, the new MPs will take the oath. The election for the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

The government will table an "important bill" to bring reforms in Labour Laws during the upcoming session of Parliament. A total of 44 old Labour Laws will be kept in four categories while some other old laws will be abolished.

It will also be the first bill to be introduced in Parliament during the second term of the Narendra Modi-led government. (ANI)

