Devastated to hear of Dikshit's demise, says Rahul

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he was devastated to hear of the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and described her as "a beloved daughter of the Congress" with whom he shared a close personal bond.

"I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshitji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Party treasurer Ahmed Patel described Dikshit as a born fighter who immersed herself in public service till her last breath.

"Distressed to learn about the passing away of Sheilaji. She was a born fighter who immersed herself in public service till her last breath. In her demise, Delhi and the nation have lost an able administrator & compassionate leader," Patel said in a tweet.

He also said her tenure as Chief Minister will be remembered as "the golden era in Delhi's development".

Dikshit, 81, died at a hospital here following cardiac arrest. (ANI)

