Deve Gowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday announced that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has decided to contest the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

"Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of our party legislators, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and many other leaders of the country. Tomorrow, he will be filing nomination for the election. Thanks to the former PM for agreeing to everyone's consensus," JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said.

The elections to fill the vacant 18 Rajya Sabha seats from seven states are scheduled to be held on June 19.

Four Rajya Sabha seats are up for grabs in the state, Congress has already nominated senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate.

The ruling BJP will field candidates for two seats. (ANI)

