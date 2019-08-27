Developing Amaravati not financially viable: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that it is not financially viable to develop Amaravati in the view of the local soil conditions.

"The construction of capital in Amaravati is not financially viable due to soil condition. The farmers of 29 villages in Amaravati capital region who gave 33,000 acres of land for capital construction are afraid of their future. They are denying the claims that the region is a flood-prone area," he told ANI.

It should be noted that after a report surfaced that Andhra Pradesh Chief Miniter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to shift capital to some other place, a couple of BJP leaders visited Amaravati on Tuesday and assured farmers that the government is not going to take any such move.

They also rubbished the statement given by their own party MP TG Venkatesh that Jagan spoke with BJP high command on developing Four Capitals for Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

