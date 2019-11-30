Development will continue without harming environment; Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Hours after newly-sworn in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered to stop the work on Aarey metro car shed project, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday asserted that the development will continue in the state but without harming the environment.

Speaking to ANI, Aditya said, "All the people in Mumbai are happy with this decision. Development work will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped."

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Government passed an order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project, over which trees were felled in October.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," the Chief Minister said at a press conference earlier in the day.

A massive controversy had erupted in October over the felling of trees for the construction of a metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey area, which is considered the lungs of the city.

The felling of trees in the area had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pushing for the project and the Thackeray-led party coming out in protest of the proposed car shed.

Over 2,185 trees were razed in the area in concurrence with the Bombay High Court's order which had upheld the permission granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to cut down trees to make a metro-car shed.

In pursuance of the widespread protests which erupted after the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony, the apex court late in October ordered the Maharashtra government not to axe any more trees and maintain the status quo till further orders. (ANI)

