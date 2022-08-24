Devendra Fadnavis announces special CAG audit in alleged BMC corruption cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Responding to all the allegations of corruption with regard to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the urban development department of the Maharashtra government and a CAG audit will also be conducted in the matter.

"All the corruption allegations related to the BMC will be investigated by the urban development department of the Maharashtra government and a CAG audit will also be conducted for the same," Fadanvis announced in the Assembly.

The announcement came in response to a discussion under rule 293 of the Maharashtra legislature, where he said that few employees of BMC are forming their own companies, and were doing BMCs jobs. This will also be investigated, he said.

He said, "all the corruption allegations related to Aashraya scheme for giving houses to the sanitation workers will also be looked into on priority."

"29,009 such houses will be given to the sanitation workers with all the property rights, which were earlier denied by the previous government," he added.



Further emphasizing on the investigation part in his reply, Fadanvis assured that the investigation will not be a mere "eyewash" but will be done thoroughly. It will be conducted in time bound manner and a special CAG audit will also be conducted, he said. (ANI)