Devendra Fadnavis meets Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his official residence on Monday.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanawde, party MLA Nilesh Rane and other BJP Maharashtra bjp leaders were also present during the meet.

Fadnavis, while talking to reporters termed the meet a courtesy visit. He had earlier in the day inaugurated a Covid laboratory in Sindhudurg district in south west Maharashtra.

The BJP leader further raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and asserted that there was an immediate need to increase the testing capacity, and isolation centres in the state.

"Corona situation in Maharashtra is serious... the rate of infection is increasing fast. Maharashtra accounts for 42 per cent of the deaths in the country. There is a need to increase testing and increase isolation centres in a big way," Fadnavis said.

He further said that the flooding caused by incessant rains in Mumbai and other regions needs to be monitored closely and the damages need to be accounted for and the people should be compensated for the same. (ANI)

