DGCA extends ban on international flights till July 31

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India has been extended till July 31, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st July, 2020," read the DGCA circular.

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.



"However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," the circular read.

International commercial passenger flights are suspended since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus. However, domestic passenger flights have been resumed partially from May 25. (ANI)

