DGP Punjab Police directs state police officers to act tough against law breakers

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], February 25 (ANI): On Saturday DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav held a virtual meeting with Punjab's Police officers on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

"Punjab Police is committed to keeping Punjab a safe and secure state as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann", said the official statement.

In order to make Punjab free from Gangsters and Drugs as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Saturday chaired a state-level review meeting via video conference and directed all the officers to do professional policing and take strict action against all lawbreakers to maintain Law and Order in the State.



Addressing all eight Range IGs/DIGs, 28 CPs/SSPs, 117 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 413 Station House Officers (SHOs) in Punjab, the DGP reviewed the ground-level action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism. Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, Special DGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo and ADGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla were among the other senior-level officers, who attended the meeting.

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of good work has been done against Gangsters and Drugs by the Punjab Police in recent months, he stressed the need to further intensify the vigil against anti-social elements.

DGP Gaurav Yadav also ordered all the senior officers from Punjab Police Headquarters to visit districts and check manpower and equipment, besides, ensuring basic policing at the ground level with Citizen Friendly approach. He also directed them to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the total police force posted in the districts should be deployed in Police Stations to increase the manpower.

He also directed all the Station House Officers (SHOs) to be more accessible to the common public and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing, while ensuring that any anti-social element should not be spared at any cost. He also asked SHOs to open history sheets of bad character in their jurisdiction and should personally investigate heinous crimes.

"The DGP has also ordered all the CPs/SSPs to coordinate with special units to eliminate gangster culture and drugs from the state. He also directed District Police Chiefs to hold monthly crime review meetings at district level and hold orderly rooms to listen to the grievances of the Police Personnel. He also asked them to install maximum CCTV cameras for surveillance in public areas such as Markets, Religious Places, private property etc" said the official statement. (ANI)

