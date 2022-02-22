Dhami meets Khattar, discusses various political and social issues

Chandigarh [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday made a courtesy visit at the Chandigarh residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

As the meet comes just a week later after the recently concluded Uttarakhand assembly polls on February 14, the two leaders discussed the elections, among other issues.

"Met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his Chandigarh residence today. We had a discussion on various political and social issues," tweeted Pushkar Singh Dhami



A total of 65.37 per cent polling was recorded in the recently concluded single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in which women have voted 67.20 per cent, while men have voted 62.60 per cent.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, there were a total of 81,72,173 general and 94,471 service voters in the voting for the state assembly. A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 per cent of the total electorate.

The votes cast for the 70-member assembly will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

