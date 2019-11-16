Dhankar running 'parallel administration' in WB, role of Governors should be discussed in Parliament: TMC MP

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): TMC Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Saturday alleged that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is running a "parallel administration" in the state.

He said that TMC had flagged the issue during an all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament and underlined that the roles of Governors should be to be discussed on the floor of the house

"We (TMC) spoke that the roles of Governors to be discussed on the floor of the house. Governor in West Bengal is running a parallel administration who should not be allowed to function. Each and every day, honourable Governor is exercising his power and moving the States from district to district without intimating the state government. I have raised the issue in the all-party meeting," Bandyopadhyay told reporters here after the all-party meeting.

The Lok Sabha MP said that the TMC demanded that issues of unemployment, price rise and economic conditions of the country should be debated in Parliament.

"Opposition should be given more time to debate and discuss. I appreciated the role of the honourable Speaker the way he ran the Lok Sabha in the last session. We assured to run the house with cooperation," he said.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also accused Dhankar of running a "parallel administration" in the state.

Ever since he took oath as Governor of West Bengal in July this year, Dhankar has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues. (ANI)

