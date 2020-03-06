Dhankhar meets Amit Shah; says basic human rights of people being compromised to 'unacceptable degree' in WB

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the law and order situation in the state.

Dhankhar said that the basic human rights of people are being compromised to an "unacceptable degree" under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance.

"I had sought this meeting. The initiative was mine. The purpose of the meeting was to share my perception as regards critical, worrisome and disturbing issues of governance in the state of West Bengal. Also, to apprise the Home Minister of the various areas that call for attention of the central government in the interest of the people of West Bengal," Dhankhar told media here.

"The Union Home Minister was kind enough to grant time for this meeting immediately after I sought it. I met him for more than half an hour at his Parliament House office... The Union Home Minister was enormously updated about state of affairs in West Bengal. Before adverting to issues of West Bengal, I congratulated the Union Home Minister for having taken initiative in doing a great service to the nation virtually effecting completion of the unfinished work of Sardar Patel by undoing Article 370 from the Indian Constitution," he added.

Dhankhar said that in seven months, he has seen "worrisome issues of law and order, highly disturbing and antithetical to democratic governance."

"I have seen several such instances where law and order in the state was graduating to a level of internal disturbance. I have been to various parts of the state and getting reports regularly from various quarters over the seven months of serious political victimisation by the police authorities, involvement of innocent people in false criminal cases only on account of political considerations. The basic human rights of the people being compromised to an unacceptable degree," Dhankhar said.

"On February 7, I addressed the state Assembly and the address of the Governor was blacked out. Unprecedented situation. The state has been afflicted with rare violence over last several years... I apprised the Union Home Minister that I have taken steps by having an interaction with the state Election Commissioner and cautioned him that he should take a non-partisan approach. He must not be a rubber stamp of the ruling party and must consider all stakeholders concern and ensure free and peaceful polls," he added.

Dhankhar said that he also indicated that there has been "misuse of public funds for propagating political agenda of the ruling party."

"This is unacceptable. No government can use public funds expect for the welfare of the people in accordance with law," he said.

Before meeting the Union Home Minister, Dhankar met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

When asked whether kinds of serious concerns he raised with the Home Minister is leading towards President's Rule in the state before elections, Dhankhar said, "I don't think you must jump to such conclusions. The purpose is not to go to any level. the purpose is to bring about constructive change so that the situation in the state does not slide." (ANI)