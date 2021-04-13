Dharmendra Pradhan, Sambit Patra hold roadshow in Odisha's Pipili ahead of by-polls

Puri (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Tuesday held a roadshow in Odisha's Pipili, ahead of by-polls in the constituency.

The BJP leader campaigned for party candidate Ashrit Patnaik from the Pipili constituency.



The by-poll to the constituency will be held on Saturday along with the fourth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission has announced.

Pradhan, along with Patra and party leader Baijayant 'Jay' Panda, are star campaigners of BJP for the Pipili by-polls.

The by-election to Pipili was necessitated after the death of the sitting BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year. (ANI)

