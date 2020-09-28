Dharmendra Pradhan slams Congress over setting tractor on fire in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Congress has shown its real face in Delhi today, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near India Gate earlier in the morning.

"Today in Delhi Congress showed its real face. In the name of farmers, some anti-social elements are trying to spread anarchy. A ploy to burn a tractor was made by them today. This is unfortunate," Pradhan told ANI.

He further slammed the Congress, stating that the party, which had held sway in the country for long was responsible for the misery of the farmers. He also said now when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was attempting to give freedom to the farmers, the same Congress was attempting to mislead and spread anarchy in the country.

"The people who were in power for long and are responsible for the misfortune of farmers, they are intolerant of PM Narendra Modi's drive to give freedom and economic self-reliance to farmers. They are misleading the people and are attempting to spread anarchy and terror in the country," Pradhan said.



He further appealed to the Congress not to spread anarchy in the country as the people were watching the events very closely.

Earlier in the morning, around 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and tried to set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, five people have been detained in connection with the burning of the tractor near India Gate, police said.

The Congress workers were protesting reportedly against the three farm Bills brought by the Centre, passed by the Parliament, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

