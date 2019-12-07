Dial 112 to start soon in Haryana, crimes against women condemnable: ML Khattar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Amidst outcry over rape and murder in Telangana and Unnao, Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, on Saturday condemned the rising cases of crime against women and said that a single emergency number will be launched soon in Haryana.

"Such acts are shameful and condemnable. We have taken multiple steps in Haryana against it, we have opened women-only police stations, Durga Shakti app has also been launched. We are going to start 'Dial 112' project in the state soon. The society and police need to be on alert to stop such cases from arising in the future," Khattar told reporters here.

"Under the project, 450 vehicles will make the police fast and mobile. We are doing our job along with the police. The culprits will not be spared. We will also run a public awareness campaign," he added.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)

