Did 10-Janpath allow Dr Manmohan Singh to develop a rapport with international leaders? asks BJP's Sambit Patra

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at Congress for its statements on the US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India.

"Why is the Congress party unhappy when India's stature is being improved globally? Mr Trump has himself said multiple times that India is a tough bargainer. The Congress Party should not worry about India's interests," Patra said.

"Did 10-Janpath (Sonia Gandhi's residence) ever allow, even the then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, to develop such rapport with his international colleagues?" he added.



Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said," Is Trump God that 70 lakh people will gather around to welcome him. He is coming here for his own interests. Trump is not doing the trade deal. He just wants to work for the benefit of America and is not coming to make us happy."

"From trade deals with US to latest cutting-edge defense equipment which are in India's interest, the US has offered deals and equipment which were never offered to India in the UPA era," he said.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit from February 24-25.

Melania after reaching Hyderabad House here on February 25 will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the First Lady of the US. (ANI)