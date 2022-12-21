"Did PM followed covid protocols during Gujarat polls" Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Reacting furiously to the Union Health Ministry's letter to Rahul Gandhi asking Congress leader to observe covid protocols during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday raised a counter question to Mansukh Mandaviya asking whether Covid protocols were followed during PM Modi's election rallies during Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal.

"I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention," Adhir Chowdhury said.

"I want to ask BJP did PM Modi followed Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls?, the Congress leader raised a counter question to the Centre by asking whether the Bharatiya Janata Party is upset with the popularity of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi.

Adhir Ranjan's comment came after Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen said that the Centre could have issued a COVID advisory for Parliamentarians to attend the Parliament but no circular came advising masks or any other preventive measures.

"They could've issued an advisory. We're at Parliament but no circular came for wearing masks or taking preventive measures. Not the sole duty of Centre to boss over state govts. Their responsibility is towards the public in which they fail, we don't expect much from them," Dola Sen said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter saying that no Covid-19 protocol was followed in PM Modi's Tripura rally two days back. He said that BJP and the Modi government are worried after seeing the crowd in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Upset with the rising public support for Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP's aim is to disturb it. No COVID protocols were followed when PM did a rally in Tripura 2 days back...If Union Health Min has a valid concern & not a political aim, he should first write to PM," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The Health Minister wrote, "Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate."



Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is impossible.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

Notably, the Yatra observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday and entered Haryana today.

Mansukh Mandaviya, according to the sources will hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country today.

"In view of rising cases of #COVID19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweets Union Health Minister

Giving details about the meeting, MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Today we are holding a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Min Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. We will review as to what's the situation of Covid in other countries and what needs to be done for India. Yesterday guidelines were issued for genome sequencing."

ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, writes Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to States and Union Territories."All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.

Amid the rising COVID cases in China, a top Indian health expert on Tuesday cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country.

However, the expert said there is nothing to panic about as the country's system is "vigilant".

The remarks were made by Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 working group NTAGI. (ANI)

