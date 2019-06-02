Didn't say anything wrong, says Kishan Reddy on 'Hyderabad safe zone for terrorists' comment

New Delhi (India), June 1 (ANI): Despite severe criticism from his political opponents, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday looked undeterred over his statement calling Hyderabad a "safe zone of terrorists".

"There are places in the country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad on an interval of every 2-3 months in the past. I did not say anything wrong," Reddy told reporters here.

Talking to a newspaper on Friday, he had called Hyderabad as a terror safe zone.

"Wherever in the country, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad," he said.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, earlier in the day, slammed the newly-elected MP from Secunderabad for his statement and said the BJP sees terrorists wherever Muslims live.

Reacting to Owaisi's comments that Muslims need not to afraid by Modi's return to power as Constitution safeguards their rights, Reddy said he does not need Owaisi's certificate over minorities.

"Our PM has worked and will work for Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas to strengthen the nation," Reddy said. (ANI)

