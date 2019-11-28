Hardeep Singh Puri (Courtesy - Lok Sabha TV)
Hardeep Singh Puri (Courtesy - Lok Sabha TV)

Digital map of illegal colonies in Delhi to be uploaded by Dec 31: Hardeep Puri

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill to confer ownership rights to over 40 lakh people residing in unauthorised colonies in Delhi with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri stating that the government was putting in place architecture and ecosystem to implement the decision and digital maps of all such colonies will be uploaded by the end of this year.
Moving the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 for passage in the House, Puri said a portal had been created for digital maps and another will be put in place by the middle of next month for people to upload their documents.
Puri said Delhi had a population of 8 lakh in 1947 which grew to 20 lakh in 1950 when the first census took place. He said the population of the national capital and its neighbouring areas could be around 2 crore when census takes place in 2021.
The minister said his father also came to Delhi as a refugee after partition.
Puri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government was laying thrust on urban renewal and more than 1.12 crore houses will be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to fulfill the mission of `Housing for All' by 2022.
Referring to Delhi, he said some "half-hearted" steps were made in 2008 during Congress rule about unauthorised colonies and a court judgement in 2011 laid down that sale agreement/General Power of Attorney or will transactions are not 'transfers' or 'sales' and that such transactions cannot be treated as completed transfers or conveyances.
He said Delhi government was to delineate the unauthorised colonies but "half-hearted attempts were made" and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government informed that it needed time till 2021 for the task.
He said "nothing would have happened" till 2021 and the Narendra Modi government took a decision to do take steps to provide relief to people.
He said the plot size in illegal colonies was small and work on digital mapping will be completed by December 31 this year.
"The maps are being uploaded on a new website. We are not going only by satellite data, we are putting boundaries. The RWA (Resident Welfare Associations) will be given 15 days to respond," he said.
Puri went on to mention that around 300 digital maps have already been uploaded. He said individuals who can show evidence of their residing in these colonies can apply "in the second part".
"My date for this is December 16. All people deprived of conferment rights can apply for registration," he said.
He said the number of people in the over 1700 unauthorised colonies being regularised could be as high as 50 lakhs. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:41 IST

Lok Sabha passes Bill to provide ownership to over 40 lakh...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:35 IST

PM Modi congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra CM

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:27 IST

Mumbai: NCP's Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal take oath as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): NCP leaders Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:26 IST

Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:25 IST

Manmohan Singh congratulates Uddhav Thackeray, hails his...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai sworn-in as ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers on Thursday in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:04 IST

CMP of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Food at Rs 10; 'One Rupee Clinic' to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, has promised to provide food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 and launching 'One Rupee Clinic' at the 'taluka' level facilitati

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:58 IST

Air Marshal RKS Shera visits Air Force equipment depot in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Nov 28 (ANI): Air Force Maintenance Command Chief Air Marshal RKS Shera visited an equipment depot here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:50 IST

BJP's Chandra Pant wins Pithoragarh assembly by-polls

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pant on Thursday won the Pithoragarh assembly by-polls by defeating Congress party's Anju Lunthi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:48 IST

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:43 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Can say with pride Godse was not a terrorist,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A day after Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial remarks over Nathuram Godse, BJP MLA from Balia Surendra Singh on Thursday said that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was not a terrorist.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:38 IST

Women patrolling unit of Delhi Police gets pink scooters

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Delhi Police women's patrol unit to fight crime in the streets of North East District in new colour-coded pink scooters and helmet.

Read More
iocl