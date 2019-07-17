Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

Digital Village Pilot project' covering 700 gram Panchayats, says R S Prasad

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:16 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is implementing a 'Digital Village Pilot project' covering 700 gram Panchayats or villages with at least one gram Panchayat or village per district per state/union territory, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha.
He also said the implementation period will be three years and a total of Rs.98.32 crores will be spent on the project.
Faizal P.P. Mohammed and Benny Behanan had asked the minister whether the government is planning to set up one lakh digital villages in coordination with the Ministry of Electronics and IT, to which he said that no such plan is presently under consideration.
Replying to a query on the details of spectrum auction held during the last three years, he said: "One spectrum auction was conducted during the last three years, in October 2016, in which a quantum of 2354.75 MHz of spectrum was put to auction and a quantum of 964.80 MHz of spectrum was sold. The total bid amount for the spectrum auction was Rs.65789.12 crores."
While responding to whether the government proposed to roll out five lakh public Wi-Fi hotspots on priority basis, the Union Minister said: "Cellular Operators Association of India, Internet Service Providers Association of India and Virtual Network Operators Association of India have jointly submitted a proposal for seamless and interoperable internet and broadband services through public Wi-Fi hotspots."
"As a part of the proposal, they have submitted a roadmap for achieving 5 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots within six months and 1 Million Wi-Fi hotspots within a period of one year," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:46 IST

Punjab government promotes 3 IPS officers to DGP rank

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Punjab government on Wednesday promoted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:46 IST

BJP keen on enrolling NRIs as part of membership drive in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on enrolling Non-Resident Indian (NRI) members in the party as part of the ongoing membership drive in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:23 IST

Cabinet approves setting up of National Medical Commission

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 that provides for the setting up of a medical commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:21 IST

Kerala: IUML workers protest against attack on SFI activist

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers staged a protest outside the state Secretariat here on Wednesday over an attempted killing of an SFI activist on the University College campus.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:21 IST

Shiv Sena holds protest against non-payment of farmers' insurance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray staged a protest here along with other party leaders on Wednesday against crop insurance companies and urged them to accelerate the clearing of premium claims of the farmers across the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:19 IST

'8,058 Dengue cases reported across country this year'

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched a three-day "Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan" in Delhi to sensitize people on Vector-Borne Diseases (VBDs).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:06 IST

MGNREGA should not continue forever: Tomar

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that MGNREGA should not continue forever as it was a scheme aimed at the poor and the target should be removing poverty from the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:04 IST

ICJ's verdict will be in India's favour, doubtful if Pak will...

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): "I fully believe that the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case will be in India's favour," said Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:59 IST

India, China respecting mutual agreements to ensure peace along...

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday refuted alleged attempts of transgression by China in Demchok sector in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that both countries respect the mutual agreement to ensure peace along the border.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:52 IST

Police and public order are state subjects: Nityanand Rai on mob...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects, said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday while replying to a question, whether incidents of mob lynching have increased in the last six months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:51 IST

BJD MP raises 'Special Focus Status' issue for Odisha in RS

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday raised the demand of 'special focus status' for Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, given the state's vulnerability to natural calamities.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:47 IST

Tensions erupt over allocation of seats in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Tensions erupted between the ruling party and the opposition in Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly on Wednesday after the leader of the opposition N Chandrababu Naidu questioned the seat allocation of the opposition in the House.

Read More
iocl