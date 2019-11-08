Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (File Photo)
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (File Photo)

Digvijay accuses Centre of 'step-motherly' treatment for MP, urges Shivraj Chouhan to take up issue with PM

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:20 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the Centre was adopting "step-motherly behaviour" towards Madhya Pradesh and asked former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take up the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"You are a responsible leader, former CM, a member of BJP parliamentary board and an MLA in the incumbent Assembly. I want to attract your attention towards the Centre's step-motherly behaviour towards Madhya Pradesh and the ignoring of the people of the state," he wrote in a letter to Chouhan.
He said the central government has reduced its contribution in several centrally-sponsored schemes and has not sanctioned funds for several other schemes.
"Madhya Pradesh has witnessed excessive rainfall this year and the state government has taken immediate steps to bring relief to the affected farmer. But I feel great despair in informing you that the Centre has reduced its share from 90 per cent to 75 per cent for funds to tackle natural disasters," he wrote.
The Centre has also not released Rs 498 crore for construction and rejuvenation of roads in Madhya Pradesh.
"The government has released funds to NDA-ruled Karnataka and Bihar but MP still awaits the aid," he said.
Singh said Chouhan should accompany him to the Prime Minister to raise the issue. "I am very confident that he would pay heed to your request. Still, if he does not listen to you, we would sit on a protest in front of the Prime Minsiter's Office in the interest of Madhya Pradesh," he submitted. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:05 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Two IPS officers transferred on Delhi HC direction

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Two IPS officers have been transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the clash between Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:44 IST

India considers UAE our brothers: MOS Finance Anurag Thakur

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 08 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur on Thursday said it is time to enhance further the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE through investments in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:42 IST

Take necessary steps to avert President's rule, Prakash Ambedkar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to take necessary steps to ensure that President's rule is not imposed in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:28 IST

Delhi Police chief visits cops injured in Tis Hazari clash

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday visited the residences of the two constables who were injured in a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:00 IST

2-month-old sustains burn injuries at Mumbai hospital, family...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A two-and-a-half-month old baby sustained grave burn injuries in a fire incident at a hospital early on Thursday, his father has alleged.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 01:45 IST

Parliament seeks public opinion on 2019 labour code

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on labour has invited public suggestions on labour code on occupational safety, health and working condition, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 01:22 IST

After clerics, RSS to interact with Muslim professionals ahead...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After reaching out to Muslim clerics, scholars and eminent personalities, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to open a dialogue with professionals from the community ahead of the Supreme Court's crucial verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:37 IST

Karnataka Gramin Bank initiates 'mobile ATMs' to push...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a move to boost digitisation in rural areas, the Karnataka Gramin Bank (KGB) has launched 'mobile ATMs' in Kalaburagi among several other districts in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:35 IST

Puducherry: Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12k in cash,...

Puducherry [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Authorities of Puducherry Temple on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession with Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhar Card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:24 IST

UP: EOW raids residence of former UPPCL MD in EPF scam case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday conducted a raid at the residence of former Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) Managing Director AP Mishra in connection with the employees' provident fund scam.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:19 IST

Delhi BJP MPs, RWAs of unauthorised colonies to meet and thank PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Member of Parliaments from Delhi and Resident Welfare Association officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday to thank him for Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to people living in un

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:18 IST

Cong, JMM and RJD seal deal for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, three major opposition parties -- Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal have forged pre-poll alliance.

Read More
iocl