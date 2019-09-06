Digvijaya Singh speaking to reporters in Bhopal
Digvijaya Singh speaking to reporters in Bhopal

Digvijay defends ISI remark, says Kamal Nath, Sonia will decide on 'future process'

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:12 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Days after he accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal of allegedly taking money from Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday defended his stance while leaving it on party's top brass to decide the future course of action.
"The entire saga started when BJP IT cell member Dhruv Saxena and Bajarang Dal's Balram Singh were caught taking money from ISI in 2017 by STF but the then Madhya Pradesh government neither charged them with NSA, nor they took any strict action against them," Singh said while addressing the media here.
"Now I leave it to Kamal Nath and Sonia Gandhi to decide the future course of action... The party will look into it. I don't want to say anything on it," he added.
This comes after a complaint was lodged in Chandausi police station of Sambhal district on Tuesday against Singh over his controversial remark. The complaint was filed by BJP district in-charge Satish Arora.
While talking to media in Bhind last week, Singh said, "Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood."
Meanwhile, talking about former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's arrest in connection with the INX Media case, Singh said, "I condemn it (Chidambaram's arrest). He has been falsely accused in the case. There are no witnesses against him in any of the cases. I know him since 1984-85. He is an honest person. He can never go against the law and order." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:32 IST

B Bala Bhaskar appointed next Indian Ambassador to Norway

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Senior diplomat B Bala Bhaskar was on Friday appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to Norway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:29 IST

IIT Bombay students thrilled about Chandrayaan-2 landing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As India and the world awaits the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface on Saturday, students from Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT Bombay are thrilled about the event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:27 IST

Chandrayaan 2 is indigenous mission, milestone: Ex-ISRO scientist

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission as all technologies were created by Indian scientists, former ISRO scientist Ravi Gupta said on Friday said and noted that landing on the moon will be a historic achievement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:22 IST

After two-year struggle, Odisha conjoined twins to return home

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The twins, whose conjoined heads were separated here at the All India Institute of Medical Science, will move for their hometown in Odisha today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Delhi Police arrests rape accused from Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested one man, who is accused of rape and criminal intimidation, from Giridih district of Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:11 IST

Another IAS officer quits service

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In yet another high-profile resignation by a bureaucrat, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil on Friday quit the civil service saying "it is unethical for him to continue when fundamental building blocks of democracy are being com

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Telangana: Two groups of TDP clashed with each other

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Two groups of N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday got indulged in a brawl at the party office located in Hanamkonda town of Warangal district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:07 IST

Union Minister Reddy to flag-off Porbandar to Delhi cycle...

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a 2000 kilometre long cycle expedition will be flagged off by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy from Chowpatty Ground in Porbandar on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:53 IST

Congress delegation fails to meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A delegation of the Congress party on Friday went to Tihar Jail to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram but it was not allowed to meet him as the allotted time was over.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:51 IST

CM Kejriwal thanks Centre for efforts to combat pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked the Central government for its efforts to curb pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:49 IST

India will retaliate with befitting, unforgettable reply to...

New Delhi (India), September 6 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that if an attack is carried out against India it will be met with a befitting reply which perpetrators won't be able to forget for the rest of their lives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:47 IST

If you bless me with votes, I'll give good governance for next 5...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): "If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said while conducting 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' in Fatehabad district.

Read More
iocl