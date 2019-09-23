Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo)
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo)

Digvijaya asks EC to invite hackers to prove EVMs aren't 'tamper proof'

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:57 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The row over the use of EVMs for elections continues as former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday asked the Election Commission of India to invite hackers and allow them to prove that 'no machine with a chip is tamper proof.'
"Would Central Election Commission have the courage to invite the best Hackers and give them physical access to the machine and allow them to prove that no machine with a chip is Tamper Proof?" he tweeted.
Several political parties have raised objections over EVMs use contending that the machine can be hacked.
"Least the CEC can do is to give the Voter the printed Voter Slip after he has voted and then the Voter can drop it in the box," he said in another tweet.
On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the single-phase Assembly elections for the 288-member Maharashtra and 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21, while the counting of votes will be done on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Sonia, Manmohan, Karti visit Tihar jail to meet Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at Tihar jail here to meet former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:35 IST

6-year-old girl raped in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of his neighbour here in Hafizpur area here on Sunday. The accused went absconding after the incident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:17 IST

MP: Man sets bike on fire after being issued challan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): An unidentified man in Indore on Sunday night set his bike on fire after he was issued a challan by traffic police personnel. The man soon after fled from the spot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:00 IST

Voting for bye-elections underway in Tripura , Chhattisgarh and UP

Bhadharghat/Dantewada/Hamirpur (Tripura/Chhattisgarh/UP) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Voting for the bye-elections is underway at assembly constituencies of Badharghat, Dantewada and Hamirpur in Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh respectively here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:41 IST

Sonia, Manmohan likely to meet Chidambaram in jail today

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will meet P Chidambaram in Tihar hail on Monday, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:16 IST

Petrol prices spike to Rs 73.91 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): With Rs 0.29 hike, the price of petrol on Monday jumped to Rs 73.91 in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:50 IST

Man kills boss for firing him from job in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his ex-boss in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:43 IST

Theft at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence, case registered

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday alleged that his house in New Delhi's Saraswati Vihar was burgled.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:50 IST

Three Naxals gunned down in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three Naxals were gunned down by the police in an encounter in Visakhapatnam's Dorakonda area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:31 IST

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal flags off Guwahati-Bangkok flight

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Giving a boost to State government's initiatives to transform Guwahati as a gateway to the ASEAN region, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday flagged off the first flight to Bangkok at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:48 IST

A historic day in world politics: Amit Shah on Howdy Modi event

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the "Howdy Modi" event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Texas a "historic day in world politics".

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:39 IST

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama visits Mathura, hails India's...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday visited Ramanreti Ashram in the historic town of Gokul here as part of his two-day visit to Mathura.

Read More
iocl