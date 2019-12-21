Digvijaya Singh asks BJP to clarify stand on NRC implementation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said that there was no need to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as the government could grant citizenship to the people with any specific law.

"JP Nadda (BJP working president) should clarify if the NRC will be implemented or not," the Congress leader said, stating that citizens will need certificates to prove their citizenship under the NRC exercise. (ANI)

