Digvijaya Singh hits out at PM Modi, FM for 'killing' small traders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the Centre has reduced the corporate tax rate but taxes have not been lowered for small traders of the country.

"Today our Prime Minister has gone to attend the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston but he has killed our small businessmen in the last five years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has cut the corporate tax rates but taxes have not been reduced for small traders. The economy of this country is changing. Politics and economy are going hand in hand," said Singh.

Singh conveyed a message to the traders by taking a jibe at PM Modi, saying: "Howdy Modi has increased the GST and custom duty rates. We have done nothing in this regard."

Singh said: "I get to know the reality when I visit small villages and towns and ask the traders about their condition. The artists who are sitting in India increase their GDP whenever they want to."

Singh asserted that the Congress would work to address the problems of traders and will not take any donations for doing so. "Let PM Modi take care of big corporate organisations. Oh sorry! I took his name. Let Howdy Modi take care of such corporate organisations," added Singh. (ANI)

