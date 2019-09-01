Digvijaya Singh makes controversial statements to remain in headlines: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh makes controversial statements to remain in headlines.

Chouhan was reacting to Singh's allegation on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"The Bajrang Dal and the BJP are taking money from ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood," he had told reporters in Bhind.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "His (Singh's) comments do not matter as he is used to making controversial statements so that he remains in headlines."

The BJP leader said, "The country does not take Singh seriously. He and his party are speaking the language of Pakistan. They make remarks by which Pakistan benefits."

Chouhan also referred to a Pakistan minister's letter to the UN in which she claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had talked of events going "very wrong" and people dying in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As far as the patriotism of the Sangh and the BJP is concerned, the whole nation and the world know about it. I do not need to say more on it," he added. (ANI)

