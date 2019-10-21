Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)
Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)

Digvijaya suggests an alternative to EVM

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Amidst polling in Maharashtra and Haryana for the Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has suggested the Election Commission a "reliable system of a combination of EVM and Ballot Box", and urged all political parties to consider this option.
Citing a news report, Singh in a series of tweets wrote, "Haryana-Maharashtra Elections 2019: Here is how EVM-VVPAT can be manipulated due to a major technical glitch. EC is aware of lacuna but continues to be silent."
Singh said if the CEC still insists on EVMs, then he has a request. "After pressing the button on ballot unit instead the Voter seeing the picture on the screen for 7 seconds the printer should give the Voter printed vote in his hand which he can physically put in a ballot box," he tweeted.
"Now the argument put forward by CEC would be that the counting would take a lot of time. As it stands today CEC picks up 5 booths randomly and checks the printed vote as per Supreme Court order," he added.
He went on to add, "If the voter has put the printed vote in a Ballot Box then he or the candidates or the political parties can't complain. And the time taken would be the same. So it would be a reliable system of a combination of EVM and Ballot Box."
Singh has suggested all political parties who requested CEC to do away with EVM and return to Ballot Box to consider this option for a "greater reliability in our elections which would strengthen our Democracy and again call a meeting to consider this option."
"If the number of votes in the Ballot Box don't match the number in the counting unit then all the polling booth votes in that constituency should be counted through Ballot Boxes and then only the result should be declared," he wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:04 IST

JJP, INLD not factors in Haryana assembly polls: BS Hooda

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As voting began for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are not competition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:46 IST

Maharashtra polls: Mohan Bhagwat advises voters to choose...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday advised voters to choose their representatives in the Maharashtra Assembly elections after taking all issues into consideration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:45 IST

Maharashtra polls: Do vote, says Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As polling is underway in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that voting is a right and urged the people to exercise their franchise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:31 IST

Rajnath leaves for Ladakh to inaugurate strategic bridge, visit...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Ladakh where he is slated to visit forward areas in the region with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and inaugurate a strategic bridge on Shyok River.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 08:15 IST

Every vote in important, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra, Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged people in Maharashtra and Haryana to exercise their right to vote for the Assembly elections in the two states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 07:56 IST

PM Modi urges voters to 'turnout in record numbers'

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As voting is underway for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections, and by-elections in several states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters to "turnout in record numbers".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 07:46 IST

Mumbai: Will City of Dreams break previous voter turnout records?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): With polling for Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for today, it would be interesting to see if India's financial capital, Mumbai, infamous for low voter turnout, can break its previous records.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 07:05 IST

Polling begins for assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra has begun on Monday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 06:35 IST

PM assured support, enquired about details of experimental...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Captain Amol Yadav, who built a 6-seater indigenous experimental aircraft exuded confidence after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and said that the Prime Minister has assured him of support in his project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 06:05 IST

'Shameful', Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticises Pak over charging...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday criticised Imran Khan's government for charging a service fee of USD 20 from pilgrims who will be visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara through the Kartarpur corridor which will be opened for pilgrims in November

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:52 IST

Haryana: Land of political Kurukshetra to witness multi-cornered...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Haryana will witness a multi-cornered electoral contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Monday with 1,83,90,525 registered voters deciding the fate of a total of 1,169 candidates by casting their votes

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:48 IST

PM making successful attempt to make J-K people understand about...

Kathua (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting successful efforts to make people in Jammu and Kashmir understand the significance of self-rule and autonomy.

Read More
iocl