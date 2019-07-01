Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Dikshit, Chacko fighting as they do not have excuse for their failure: Manoj Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:04 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amidst a rift between Sheila Dikshit and PC Chacko over the dissolution of block committees in the national capital, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said the duo are fighting internally as they do not have any excuses to give to the people for their failures.
Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said: "We will not meddle in the rift. BJP wants to wade forward with positive energy. Congress, who has ruled the national capital for 15 years, could not even solve the issue of pollution, water scarcity and transportation. They are now fighting internally as they do not have any excuses to give to the people for their failures."
The BJP leader also added that Congress must thank Sheila Dikshit as she is the one who saved Congress party in the national capital.
BJP legislator Vijender Gupta echoed similar sentiments. Asserting that there is a leadership crisis in the party, Gupta said: "This tussle clearly shows that the Congress party is completely depressed and hopeless. There is indiscipline and incoordination in the party. They should try not being a topic of mockery."
Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia, however, refuted any rift in the party and said: "These are mere speculations. I do not think PC Chacko has done anything like this."
Lilothia also contended that as the president of Delhi Congress committee, Sheila Dikshit has the right to dissolve any block.
On June 28, a day after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit dissolved all 280 block-level committees of the party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi unit, PC Chacko stayed her decision. This has led to heated situations within the party here.
Chacko stayed the decision after a faction of Congress leaders met him. He also sent copies of his letter to Dikshit and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
A delegation of senior party leaders met Congress leader KC Venugopal against Chacko's intervention on June 29. The delegation consisted of leaders such as Parvez Hashmi, Kiran Walia and Ramakant Goswami amongst others.
"The PCC president (Sheila Dikshit) has the right to dissolve and appoint block committees," sources in the party said.
Another source added that Dikshit is upset with Chacko over the intervention and will not respond to his queries. (ANI)

