Dilip Ghosh accuses TMC of practising 'political untouchability' in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): BJP lawmaker and West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Mamata Banerjee government of practising "political untouchability" and said that "go back" slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state Governor but not against infiltrators entering the state.

Participating in a debate on the motion of thanks on President's address in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh alleged that BJP was not being given permission to carry out its political programmes in West Bengal by the Trinamool Congress government.

He alleged that district magistrates do not meet BJP lawmakers and they are not even called for 'Disha' (District Development and Monitoring Committee) meetings.

He also cited an instance where a functionary of Trinamool Congress was issued a show-cause notice for sitting with him at an event.

Ghosh, who is West Bengal BJP chief, said that the state had seen the maximum damage to public property, including the uprooting of rail tracks, after enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but FIRs have not been registered.

"Slogans of 'PM go back', 'Governor go back' have been raised, but not of 'Infiltrators go back'," Ghosh said.

He said the opposition parties are saying no to CAA but there will be "no TMC, no Congress, no CPI-M" in the state. (ANI)

