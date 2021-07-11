Dilip Ghosh likely to meet JP Nadda today

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Days after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy reunited with the Trinamool Congress, sources close to the party informed that BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh is likely to meet party national president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi to give feedback on probable turncoats.

Sources said that issues related to the party and post-poll challenges will also be discussed at today's meeting.

"Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh to meet party president JP Nadda at his residence today to discuss issues related to organisation and post-poll challenges. He is likely to give feedback on probable turncoats," said sources.

Dilip Ghosh has accused the TMC-led state government of destroying law and order, stating that violence was at its peak, people were being killed and women being raped in the state.

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh had dismissed Mukul Roy as an "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram" and stated that staying in the BJP proved difficult for people who were used to the "cut money" culture of the Trinamool Congress.

On June 12, Ghosh had told ANI, "It is not necessary that whoever comes to the BJP will stay on as one needs to do "Tapasya" here. Staying on in the BJP is a little tough for those who come from that party (TMC) where there is cut-money and syndicate culture."

Ghosh had said that BJP will not be affected in any way by the exit of Mukul Roy.

"He is an experienced politician. Whatever he has done, he must have done with proper planning. The BJP will not be affected in any way by his exit. People are joining the party in thousands, if a few of them have some problem, they can leave. It is their personal problem, not party's," the BJP leader added.

He further said that the BJP embraces everyone and also gives them responsibility as it functions in a democratic manner. He added that there are some who can not work with discipline and a commitment towards its ideology and such people leave.

Ghosh also said that the party was built by old workers who remain committed to the party and will remain with the party.

"We do not care much about 'Aaya Ram Gaya Rams' (turncoats), we care for our old party workers," he said.

On June 11, Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

There were reports floating around for some time that Mukul Roy would rejoin the TMC.

The event was preceded by a meeting between him and the top brass of TMC, including Mamata and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan in Kolkata.

TMC top brass including Abhishek Banerjee was present at the meeting.

Roy had contested the Assembly election from the Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee.

Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017. (ANI)