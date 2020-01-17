Dilip Ghosh re-elected as WB BJP President

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Dilip Ghosh on Thursday was re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the term 2020-2023.

This comes days after Ghosh had sparked controversy by threatening to shoot people who destroy public property during protests.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering in Nadia.

Ghosh is known for his controversial statements and activities, which has often put him at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He had also turned away an ambulance which tried to make through his rally in Nadia last week.

"Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally," Ghosh said while addressing the rally.

Ghosh was previously elected as the West Bengal State President of BJP in 2015. (ANI)

