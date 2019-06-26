Dinakaran taking decisions on his own: Selvan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader Thanga Tamil Selvan on Wednesday slammed party leader TTV Dinakaran and stated that he is taking decisions on his own in the party.

An internal clash between Dinakaran and Selvan in AMMK was seen few days back when an audio clip was released in which Selvan allegedly was heard speaking against Dinakaran with his personal assistant.

"After losing my MLA post, I stood with TTV Dinakaran for two years, but he is making decisions on his own in the party and not considering the 18 MLAs," Selvan said while addressing a press conference here.

He added, "AMMK party has started to capture AIADMK's moto. Dinakaran on his own decided to stand in MP election and concentrated more in that. Finally we lost both MP and MLA election. Before election, TTV said 90 per cent of AIADMK cadres are on his side, then why he didn't win even one seat?"

Selvan further made it clear that he does not have any plan to join DMK or AIADMK.

"I didn't get any invite from AIADMK and my decision for now is to remain silent. I don't have any plan to join AIADMK or DMK," he said. (ANI)

