Disabled people exempted from Odd-Even scheme in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that persons with disabilities will be exempted from the odd-even vehicle rationing system which will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali.

"Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd-Even," Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister was responding to a tweet by Major DP Singh, a Kargil War veteran, who stated that he is an amputee and cannot travel in Delhi metro.

"How about persons with disabilities @ArvindKejriwal sir? I am an amputee and can't sit in the metro with an artificial leg due to ill-designed seats. So would be the bus ride for me due to pushes and pulls. The only option is my own car. What do I and many like me do?" Major DP Singh tweeted.

After Kejriwal's positive response, the former armyman quoted the chief minister's tweet and wrote, "Thank you @ArvindKejriwal sir. Appreciate your kind response and support. Jai hind."

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15.

Last week, Kejriwal had announced that women will be exempted from the scheme, however, private CNG vehicles will come under its ambit. A decision on two-wheelers is yet to be taken.

A flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party government, aimed at combatting pollution, it was first implemented in 2015.

The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. (ANI)

