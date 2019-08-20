Disappointed at not being allowed to enter J-K, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday expressed disappointment after being stopped and sent back from the airport in Jammu and said that it was "not right for democracy."

"In the past 10 days, I have tried twice to visit Jammu and Kashmir. First I tried to go to Kashmir and the second time today to Jammu, but this time also I was not allowed to come out of the airport. This is not right for democracy. If even the mainstream political parties don't visit then who will, I am very disappointed," Azad told ANI here.

Earlier today, Azad was stopped at the Jammu airport while he was reportedly on his way to attend a meeting to be held in the headquarters of the District Congress Committee there.

The Congress leader was also stopped from entering the Kashmir on August 8 after reaching the Srinagar airport from the national capital.

Azad further blamed the government for not allowing the local leaders and especially the former Chief Ministers to meet the people of the area.

It is definitely a sign of intolerance when three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir are already under house arrest and another one is not being allowed to enter the state, it is a sign of intolerance," Azad said.

A day before, Azad had demanded the reversal of the "wrong" decisions taken by the Centre on Jammu and Kashmir and release of all the detained political leaders.

"I demand from the government that the wrong decision of Article 370 taken by them, which has also been proved wrong as nobody in the state is happy, should be reversed," he told ANI. (ANI)

