Representative Image
Representative Image

Discretion of Speaker to decide when to hold floor test: Rohatgi tells SC

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra BJP told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Governor has absolute discretion to appoint Chief Minister, while adding that it is up to the Speaker to decide when a floor test is held.
"Governor has absolute discretion to appoint Chief Minister. Judicial review not permitted. The floor test is imperative. But it is the discretion of the Speaker to decide when the floor test is to be held," he told the bench comprising of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.
He argued: "That the court said floor test is imperative, nobody can question that. A floor test is imperative, but can the court say whether the floor test should be held not after 10 days but five days, not five days but four days..."
"Nobody says the letter of support is fabricated. It is the other Pawar (Sharad Pawar) and the parties which are indulging in horse-trading," Rohatgi underlined.
During the hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the floor test was done in 24 hours in most of the case and 48 hours in others while citing the past judgement of the court in similar cases.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Mahrashtra's Governor Office sought 2-3 days more time to file a reply in the matter.
"The Governor has in absolute discretion invited the largest party on November 23," he said.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal represented Shiv Sena and his colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Congress-NCP in the apex court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing for the Maharashtra Governor's office, on Monday, sought time from the Supreme Court to file a reply while handing over to SC the original letter of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form Government in the state.
He was arguing over a petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision taken by the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite BJP and NCP to form the government in the state.
"I have the original documents with me. I am seeking time to file a reply as there are questions that need to be discussed," Mehta told the bench.
"Present position is, Governor has invited the majority alliance in the House to form a government. Devendra Fadnavis staked claim following the letter of Ajit Pawar along with letters of support of 11 independent and other MLAs", the solicitor general added.
In a special hearing yesterday, a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna had asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including Maharashtra Governor's letter inviting BJP to form the government and letter of support of MLAs by 10 am today.
This came after the BJP formed the government on Saturday morning when Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his Deputy Chief Minister.
BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, 54 seats went to NCP while Congress secured 44 seats in the 288-member Assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:38 IST

Mumbai attacks: Eleven years since 26/11, nation remembers terror victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Tributes are pouring in since this morning as the country and the world remembers the victims who had lost their lives, eleven years ago in the Mumbai terror attacks which begin on November 26, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:45 IST

WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of Central government's Poshan Abhiyan but would not like to declare it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:42 IST

J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has disposed of a live mortar shell found near a village in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district here, an official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:41 IST

J-K: Second phase of 'Back to Village' programme begins

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The second phase of the ''Back to Village'' (B2V2) outreach programme to listen to public grievances and empower Panchayats, started in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:30 IST

Hyderabad: Two persons nabbed for posing as police to loot people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two persons were nabbed for posing as police in order to loot people in Hyderabad here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:24 IST

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:53 IST

UP: No toilet in govt school in state Basic Education Minister's...

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:02 IST

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Vice President Naidu pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:36 IST

YSRCP MLA files early hearing petition in SC over 'cash for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a fresh move against the opposition Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has filed an early hearing petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged "cash for votes" scandal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:31 IST

Israeli fire experts delegation in India to discuss training...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is undertaking a three-day visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel.

Read More
iocl