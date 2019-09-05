Discussions on 70 per cent seats took place with NCP: Cong leader Ashok Chavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that the discussions took place regarding seventy per cent of assembly seats with the NCP and the talks for the rest of the seats will take place later on.

Speaking to ANI after a meeting of the screening committee here, Chavan said, "The meeting took place today. We have given our views. We had good talks with NCP and discussions have taken place regarding 70 per cent of seats and discussions on rest 30 per cent will take place later on."

When asked about the possibility of an alliance between Congress and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) of Prakash Ambedkar, Chavan said that the party is open for an alliance with Ambedkar's party.

"It is up to him to decide on the alliance. The media should get more information regarding this from the Maharashtra Congress President," he said.

Elections in Maharashtra for 288 Assembly seats are due later this year. (ANI)

