Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

He formally joined the BJP in the presence of BJP MP and Delhi state unit president Manoj Tiwari and party MP Vijay Goel.

Earlier, Mishra tweeted: "I am joining the BJP tomorrow at 11 a.m. Delhi stands with Modi," he tweeted.

On August 2, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra, who had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, under the anti-defection law on grounds of defection.

The disqualification of Mishra takes effect retrospectively from January 27, 2019. The Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency seat has fallen vacant now.

The Delhi High Court on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed Mishra to file an affidavit within two weeks on the Delhi Assembly Speaker's version. (ANI)

