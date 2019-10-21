Disrespecting patriots is Congress culture: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Accusing the Congress party of disrespecting Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that not showing respect to patriots was the culture of India's grand old party.

Speaking at Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Vijaynagar Assembly constituency, he said: "It is a great matter of pride for us that Savarkar is being considered for the Bharat Ratna award. Disrespecting patriots is the culture of the Congress."

"Savarkar is one of the greatest patriots the country has ever seen. Everyone who reads about him and his contributions will undoubtedly become a patriot," he added.

Surya also announced that he would conduct a march in all eight assembly constituencies in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

"Our campaign is aimed at informing the public about cleanliness and health. The public will be sensitised about Swachch Bharat and Ayushman Bharat schemes," he said. (ANI)

