Dissent will be pacified soon: K'taka CM Bommai

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday expressed confidence in resolving dissidence in the party stating that senior BJP leaders were engaged in attempts to convince leaders who are disgruntled on not being tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly election.

"Change is normal, it happens. We will persuade those who are upset. The discontent in the party is being rectified. The workers are strong, there will be no harm from this and the party's dissension will be eased in most parts," Bommai said.

"The high command is talking to the disaffected. I have spoken to all the leaders. We are confident that the difference will be resolved soon. Savadi is a senior and has been in politics for a long time. There is also pressure from people for a place, it takes time," he added.

Claiming that Congress has no candidates for 60 to 65 constituencies, the Chief Minister alleged that the party is now mulling inducting leaders from other parties.

"Congress does not have a competent candidate, they will not come to power," he said.

Earlier, denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, State Minister and six-time BJP MLA Angara S on Wednesday said that he would not campaign for the party and announced his exit from political activity.

The BJP announced the names of 189 candidates in the first list on April 11 and 23 candidates in the second list on April 12. Angara's name was missing from both lists.



He is an MLA from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and was denied a ticket to contest from the same seat this time which is reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates. Bhagirathi Murulya was given a ticket from the seat.

Reacting to the development, the minister said that his honesty was his "setback". "Lobbying was not my hobby," he said.

"I won't be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign. Party (BJP) can take care of the new candidate," the Minister added.

The former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the party was trying to pacify those unhappy with its choice of candidates.

His remarks followed a series of resignations and retirements by BJP leaders, who were denied tickets to contest the May 10 elections.

Speaking to ANI, Yediyurappa said, "We accept that there are some issues. I am trying to pacify everybody (dissenters). We are trying to put our best foot forward to retain the state. Three are issues as 3-4 people expected to be fielded from their preferred constituencies. We are trying to pacify and convince them to rally around the party and help us come back to power in Karnataka. This is happening only at a few places. We are in talks with them."

Counting of votes in the Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on May 13. (ANI)

