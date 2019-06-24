District Congress Committees in UP dissolved ahead of bye-elections

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): All the District Congress Committees in Uttar Pradesh was dissolved on Monday following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and constituted a three-member discliplinary committee to go into complaints of "gross indiscipline" during the polls.



The decision by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) came after the proposals were submitted by general secretaries' in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and West, Jyotiraditya Scindia, respectively.



"The Congress has also deputed a two-member team to oversee election preparations and management of all Vidhan Sabha seats of UP East and West where by-elections are taking place," an AICC press release said on Monday.



In the reconstitution, Priyanka has representation youth upto 50 per cent. She has also directed that there should also be equal participation of Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).



The release said the party has also constituted a three-member Disciplinary Committee to examine complaints of "gross indiscipline" during the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress faced a humiliating defeat. The committee comprises Anugrah Narayan Singh, Vinod Chowdhary and Ramji Avan.



Significantly, at a meeting of workers in Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi's constituency, Priyanka had lashed out at party workers saying they were negligent in campaigning and she was fully aware of their non-functioning.



The party also appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu, Leader of the CLP, as in-charge of making organisational charges in UP East for a defined period during which organisational changes will be effected. Lallu will recommend the name and other procedures on the matter.



The in-charge of UP West will be decided by the General Secretary in-charge of West later.



Talking about the decision by the party, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told ANI, "In any organisation, changes are made to make it more functional and better. All-District Congress Committees in Uttar Pradesh were dissolved to reconstitute it for betterment. The efforts will be made to make it stronger to face ongoing challenges."



Just before the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka was appointed General Secretary of Congress East and Jyotiraditya Scindia as General Secretary West.



Preparing for the upcoming bye-elections in the state, Priyanka met workers and leaders from June 9 onwards. So far, she has met all the candidates, district presidents and coordinators from the party. Till date, a total of 965 workers and leaders have met her.(ANI)