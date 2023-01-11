District investors meet should be held on lines of Global Investors Summit: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the development projects being implemented in the region with the MPs and MLAs of Aligarh Division which consists of Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras districts.

In the meeting, the public representatives apprised the Chief Minister of the regional sentiments, on which the CM Yogi directed the officials to take an immediate decision.

Imbibing the 'Reform, Perform Transform' mantra of the respected Prime Minister, there has been a massive improvement in the state's economy in the last five and a half years, he said. Uttar Pradesh is recognized as the 'best destination' for investors from India and abroad. Today, CM Yogi said investors of the country and the world are willing to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

It is proposed to organize 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit' between February 10-12. In view of this special event, 'Team UP', which went to invite investors from the country and the world, has received investment proposals of more than Rs 12 lakh crores from the industry everywhere. This Global Investors Summit is going to be historic. This Investors Summit will be helpful in fulfilling the goal of making the state an economy of USD 1 trillion by the year 2027, he said.

In recent times, some districts have received investments worth thousands of crores in their districts by organizing district investors' summits. Similar efforts should be made in all the districts of Aligarh division. Yogi said public representatives should lead the District Investors Conference.

"There are possibilities in every district. All the MPs and MLAs should maintain dialogue and contact with the entrepreneurs, businessmen and migrants of their areas and inform them about the industrial and sectoral policies of the state government. Introduce them to the potential of your area and encourage investment. With the cooperation of public representatives, this Investors Summit will touch new heights," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi said MPs and MLAs should give wide publicity to the new industrial policies of the State government by taking the cooperation of the District Administration, Industrial Development Department, Invest UP and the Chief Minister's Office. Discussion should be organized among the youth in local universities/ colleges/ polytechnics/ ITIs. Public representatives should participate in these programmes.



He advised MPs and legislators to keep inspecting the development projects being run in the area. These schemes are helpful in building the image of the local public representatives.

"Asafoetida and Ayurvedic medicine industry of Hathras and coffee of Etah are famous worldwide. As public representatives, we should do branding of these qualities. The bells made in the Etah district resound in the monasteries and temples of the whole world. In this era of technology, when we are determined to conserve energy, then we should also connect this industry with the resolution," CM said.

PNG gas, Yogi said should be encouraged in place of conventional fuel. Public representatives will have to cooperate in this.

In this era of technological revolution, Chief Minister said social media has emerged as the best medium of communication. Public welfare schemes, industrial policies, and employment-oriented programmes of the central and state governments should be expressed positively on the social media platform, he said.

Today, CM said more than 9 lakh cattle have been preserved in destitute cow shelters operated in the state. The scheme of giving Rs 900 per month to farmers interested in cattle rearing is also getting good results. The capacity of shelters is also being increased for better protection of destitute cattle. He said the state government is also preparing big cattle shelters at the development block level.

CM Yogi said medical colleges will be established on PPP model in Kasganj and Hathras districts in the series of 'One District-One Medical College' target.

He said local public representatives should inspect the ongoing works under 'Aligarh Smart City Project'.

He further said consumers must get the benefit of an electricity bill subsidy payable to farmers on the use of electricity in farming.

The government, CM Yogi said is working in a planned manner for the promotion of the hardware industry of Aligarh. (ANI)

