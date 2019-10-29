Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in Satra on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Distrust between BJP, Shiv Sena shows they can't form govt in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:42 IST

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said here that voters are in 'confusion' and the 'distrust' between the partners (BJP and Shiv Sena) shows that they cannot form the government.
"The kind of statements leaders of both the parties are making shows that there is some problem between them," said Chavan.
"Whatever the discussion took place between BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both the sides claimed that everything was decided," he said.
"It, however, seems that both Thackeray and Fadnavis interpreted it differently. Voters are in confusion. They should come forward and do a joint press conference to tell the people what was decided between them," added Chavan.
The tussle between the BJP and its junior ally seems only to escalate with the Shiv Sena not ready to concede on its demand of '50: 50 formula' allegedly reached between the two parties.
Chavan said: "If they have so much distrust between them, how can they form the government?"
The former Chief Minister said that if the Shiv Sena comes with a proposal to the Congress for the formation of the government in the state, it will discuss it with its allies and also put it before the central leadership.
"If the Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal, we will put that proposal before our high command and discuss it with the allies as well. No such proposal has been given by the Shiv Sena as yet," said Chavan.
On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed dismay over Chief Minister Fadanavis' statement that no '50:50' formula had been reached between the two allies.
"I do not know what the Chief Minister has said. If he is saying that the '50-50 formula' was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of the truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the Chief Minister is talking about, is known by all. The media was there," Raut told ANI.
Chief Minister Fadnavis today said the BJP national president Amit Shah has not given any confirmation about giving the chief minister's post to Shiv Sena. However, he asserted the BJP will be leading a stable government with the Shiv Sena's support for the next five years.
Shiv Sena is adamant about the implementation of the 50:50 formula proposed by the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The formula is a rotational arrangement in which the chief minister from each party will split the five-year term equally.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has got an absolute majority in Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single-largest party with 105 seats. Shiv Sena has bagged 56. (ANI)

