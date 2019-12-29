Disturbed over Priyanka being manhandled, proud of her compassion: Robert Vadra

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Sunday stated that he was disturbed over the treatment meted out to his wife, Priyanka Gandhi, in Lucknow and lauded the Congress leaders compassion for reaching out to the public in time of need.

"I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by women cops. While one held her by throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri," Vadra said in a tweet.

Vadra also appreciated his wife for her determination to meet Darapuri' family who was arrested for participating in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said, "I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief."

On Saturday evening, Priyanka alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while she was on way to Darapuri's residence and was also pushed due to which she fell down.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she had said.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini, however, refuted Gandhi's allegations, calling them "untrue".

Congress later demanded action against the cop for her "physical violence" and dismissal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

