"Diverting, diluting issue": BJP leader slams KTR's remarks on Hindi imposition row

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rachana Reddy said that Telangana minister KT Rama Rao was "diverting and diluting" the issue relating to the Hindi language imposition while also stating that the Centre has issued clarification numerous times in this regard.

The BJP leader's remarks came after KTR took to Twitter to slam the Centre over the ongoing Hindi imposition row, where he shared a news piece which stated Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led parliamentary panel has recommended replacing the English language with Hindi in the IITs and courts.

"India does NOT have a National language & Hindi is one among the many official languages. To impose Hindi by way of mandating in IITs & central Govt recruitments, NDA Govt is flouting the federal spirit Indians should have a choice of language & we say No to #HindiImposition," tweeted KTR on Wednesday.

Reacting to KTR's remark, Rachana Reddy said that the preference should be given to the mother tongue including Hindi.

"The KTR diaries continue. When KTR tweeted about Hindi being imposed apparently in IITs and other technical and non-technical institutes, it is nothing but his way of completely diverting and diluting an issue which has already been clarified time and again by the central government where it has stated that the preference should be given to mother tongue, Hindi included and other mother tongues of the state government," she said.

She further slammed the "jumla or hamla" remark by KTR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he is passing such statements with "fear of losing in the by-elections".

"KTR is having the audacity of standing to talk about PM Modi is very astounding and calling him either jumla or hamla reeks of frustration and due to a fear of losing in the by-elections. He has made contemptuous rhetorical comments without absolutely any basis, evidence or even thinking," she said.



KTR on Tuesday had said that PM Modi means "either jumla or hamla" when he talks about the double-engine governments.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, KTR alleged that the Centre is using agencies like CBI and ED against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR's remarks came while addressing the public ahead of the Munugodu Assembly bypolls.

"If anyone is vocal like TRS, CM KCR, the Centre uses CBI, ED, IT and other agencies. Either jumla (false promise) or hamla (attack) and this is the double engine stated by PM Modi," he said.

"By threatening they will try to control, if not they will use ED and others as hunting dogs on the opponents and try to threaten them. I want to tell PM Modi and (state BJP chief) Bandi Sanjay that ED can't do anything to us, do whatever you want to do," KTR added.

He further mentioned the changing of the name of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti to Bharat Rashtra Samiti as part of KCR's entry into national politics, and said that it is the right of the leaders from Telangana to go across the nation and practice politics.

"We have started Bharat Rashtra Samiti to introduce it to the nation. Why can't TRS become a Bharat Rashtra Samiti? TRS took care of farmers and always worked for the welfare of farmers. Even the Gujarat leaders come here and do politics and other leaders but can't the Telangana leader go across the nation? Is it only their right?" he said. (ANI)

