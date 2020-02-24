'Diwali, Holi like celebrations in Agra for Trump visit'

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): It's a big day for Agra, said BJP lawmaker Rajkumar Chahar on Monday, ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the historic city.

Chahar, who is Lok Sabha MP from Fatehpur Sikri, added that proper arrangements have been made in the city of Taj Mahal for the visit of the US President and his delegation.

Later today, Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra along with First Lady Melania Trump.

"Agra has done a lot of preparations to welcome US President Donald Trump, his wife and other delegates. This is a celebration just like Diwali and Holi. The President will also be visiting Taj Mahal," Chahar told ANI.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th Century as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The structure with white marble domes and minarets, became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983.

Regarded as the monument to love, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors every year. Chahar said the its importance will increase worldwide after the US President visit.

"As the leader is visiting Taj Mahal, the value of the monument will increase and will be known worldwide," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day welcomed the US President as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Both the leaders along with the First Lady visited Sabarmati Ashram for a brief stopover on their way to Motera Stadium. (ANI)

