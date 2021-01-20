DK Shivakumar alleges farmers stopped from participating in Congress protest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was trying to stop farmers coming to Bengaluru from other districts to participate in his party's protest against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

He appealed to farmers who are on their way to Bengaluru to block highways and roads as a protest against farm laws.



"I got several phone calls that farmers arriving in Bengaluru from other districts are being stopped by Police and are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru. I urge farmers to stop wherever they are, block highways, roads and protest in support of farmers," Shivakumar said.

"I know the BJP government is trying to stop farmers at any cost and not letting them participate in the protest. I request protesters to come to Sangolli Rayanna statue and participate in the massive protest rally," he added.

The Congress is holding a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest rally today from Sangolli Rayanna railway station to Raj Bhavan in support of farmers who are protesting the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

