DK Shivakumar (File Image)
DK Shivakumar appears before ED for third time

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time in connection with a money laundering case.
The 57-year-old leader had earlier appeared before the ED on August 30 and August 31.
Shivakumar has said that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.
This comes after the Karnataka High Court earlier dismissed his petition challenging the December 2018 summons issued to him. (ANI)

